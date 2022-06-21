Priyanka Chopra is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood and also enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. However, something weird took place today as her Instagram account vanished with no trace of it.

Yes, you read that right. One might not have realised this, however, her die-hard fans were left confused when they could not tag her name while uploading a post on the social media platform.

With massive stardom comes a long list of fan accounts on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who not only has ruled the Bollywood industry is now steadily conquering the Hollywood industry too, and with this, her fan following has grown exponentially. Her fans never fail to upload a post or reel on Instagram, and while doing so they always tag her with the hope that she gets to see them.

However, when today they tried to tag her on a post, they could not find her account which left many of her fans bewildered. After a while, the fans finally got their answer as to what happened, when Priyanka Chopra’s team account on Instagram stated “We are working with Instagram to restore the account! We will sort this out ASAP,” as a response to a fan’s question on PeeCee’s handle vanishing.

It is to be noted that the Mary Kom actress’ account has now been restored!

Meanwhile, PeeCee who just became a new mommy via surrogacy recently shared a beautiful photo of husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas on the account of Father’s Day.

On the professional front, Priyanka has some amazing projects like Citadel with Richards Madden, Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram handle vanishing? Let us know in the comments below.

