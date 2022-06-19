Soon after the release of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fans of Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar were waiting for them to come up with another road trip film. Last year, everyone’s wish came true after the brother-sister duo announced Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It was expected that the team will kick start shooting in September this year but the latest update might leave many disappointed. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Farhan will be sitting on the director’s chair after a decade for the upcoming film. He has co-written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. Although the female leads are fixed, but there is no news about any male actors. Earlier it was reported that Akhtar himself might act in the film but there’s no confirmation about it.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the Jee Le Zaraa production has shared a heartbreaking update that the film might get delayed. Reportedly, Farhan Akhtar is pushing the project after the dates of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are not matching with their other projects.

An insider said, “While everyone was excited to go on a fun road trip from September this year, all the plans have changed. The bulk dates of the three protagonists (Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) are not matching for now, and this has led to an indefinite delay in the film (Jee Le Zaraa). A new timeline will be chalked only once everything will be locked.”

“There’s a high possibility of it being pushed to next year’s end. One shall have clarity within the next few months,” added the source.

As per the same sources, the script and screenplay for Jee Le Zaraa have been locked but now due to the date issues of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the team and everyone waiting for the film will have to wait a little longer.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Scene Used By A Pakistani Café, Gets Slammed By Netizens “I Puked Thrice, What A Cheap…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram