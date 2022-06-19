Let be 1978 released Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan or 2006 released Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan, both the iconic actors have done a mind-blowing job in leaving us flabbergasted with their edition of the crime action thriller. Now imagine if these two joined hands for Don 3, won’t that be super awesome? Moreover, it would be a dream come true for many fans.

Advertisement

Well, Big B who’s usually active on his Instagram handle, recently celebrated 44 years of his superhit film by uploading a throwback photo. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his next post with king khan who also played the same character in the 2006 release. After seeing this, fans who are eagerly waiting for Don 3 speculate that both the actors might share screen space for the third instalment.

Advertisement

Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram which created a huge uproar amongst fans who are waiting for an update for Don 3. The said post featured Big B alongside Shah Rukh Khan as the senior Bachchan was signing a poster of his version of Don. SRK was seen staring at Big B as he gave his autograph. The Sholay actor captioned the post saying, “…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Given the timing of the post, when fans were demanding an update from director Farhan Akhtar for Don 3, is good enough to spike tremendous rumours of Amitabh Bachchan’s involvement in Don 3. Fans took it to the comments section of the post stating their views on the matter. One fan said, “What??? Is this a hint? 😭😭😭”. Another fan said, “Amitabh + SRK in DON 3 🔥🔥”. While one fan said, “Don 3 With King Khan and Big B 😍🔥”, another noted, “Don 3″ script hind or something like that?”.

Woah! Farhan Akhtar must definitely bring the two legends for the third instalment. It would be super epic!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for Pathaan which will be directed by Siddharth Anand and stars him alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to come out on 25th January 2023.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be appearing alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in their upcoming release Brahmāstra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to come on the big screens on 9th September 2022.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Missed Shah Rukh Khan At Farhar Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Wedding Bash? SRK Chose To Miss The Party; Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram