It was a starry affair as Baba Siddique held his annual Iftar party on 17th April. Big names from the Television including Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan to Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan were seen in attendance. Even Pagalpanti actress Urvashi Rautela was a part of it and is now being trolled over her picture with SRK. Scroll below for all the details!

There have been a lot of meets and greets that have grabbed the eyeballs. Allegedly Salman Khan had taken care of Shehnaaz Gill the entire party. On the other hand, his pictures with Tara Bhanushali is viral all over. Even Sana Khan, who has quit showbiz, was a part of the celebrations.

Amidst it all, there are pictures of Urvashi Rautela alongside Shah Rukh Khan that have surfaced the internet. However, internet is mocking the actress on how disinterested SRK has been looking beside her as they clicked a picture together.

Instagram has been flooded with comments as netizens troll Urvashi Rautela and many have even commented on the appearance of Shah Rukh Khan.

A user wrote, “The last time SRK looked this dis-interested in posing for a picture was when he acted in Ra-one”

Another wrote, “Trying to get Michelle Morrene in bollywood industry.. 😂lol pity bollywood”

“Paid post. One can see SRK is so disinterested,” read a comment.

“SRK looking dim dim..” another joked.

A user trolled, “Yeh waha chipak rhi hai srk isko bhav nhi de rha”

Check out the viral pictures ft Urvashi Rautela and Shah Rukh Khan below:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has recently released his new film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. It will reportedly star Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady.

