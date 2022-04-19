Sana Khan Saiyed is one of the well-known actresses in the film industry. She has appeared in several films and TV commercials. The actress even made headlines when she accused her then-boyfriend Melvin Louis of cheating on her and getting a woman pregnant.

Advertisement

The controversy blew up back in 2020 and was a major topic of discussion in gossip columns. She once again made headlines last year when she quit the film industry after marrying Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayied in Surat. But not many know that she came under flak for a commercial years ago. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Back when Sana Khan Saiyad was new to the entertainment industry and was finding her feet in Bollywood, she appeared in a commercial for Men’s underwear. Sana was seen dressed like a new bride with Mehendi and big bindi, walking down the steps in a saree covering her head in ‘pallu’.

Sana was also seen washing clothes on the banks of a river as other women looked at her. She then took out her ‘husband’s underwear and started washing it in a very se*ual way as other ladies watched her scandalised. The tagline of the underwear brand was ‘Ye To Bada Toing Hai’.

The commercial received a lot of flak from all sections of the society and some even called for a ban on it. Talking to IBN Live, Sana said, “Forget about the ban and people taking out morchas against me and burning my posters in Bombay. At the end of it, people from the creative field have loved it.”

Nevertheless, Sana Khan Saiyad did make heads turn. She also received several offers soon after. Meanwhile, she once again made headlines recently for her appearance at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party. She was seen posing for the cameras with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad and some netizens were not happy with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Finally Announces His Comedy ‘Dunki’ With Rajkumar Hirani, Teaser Promises Romance, Emotions & A Dhamaka!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube