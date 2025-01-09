Sana Khan grabbed several eyeballs after she left the film industry and married a Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Saeed on November 21, 2020. The couple also welcomed two children. However, Sana also had to face incessant judgements and trolling after she had tied the knot with Saeed. In her recent appearance in actress Rubina Dilaik’s podcast, Sana recalled how she read heartbreaking comments on people predicting the end of her marriage within 3 to 6 months. Not only this but some nasty trolls also stated that she would remain childless.

Sana Khan On Negative Remarks Surrounding Her Marriage

The Jai Ho actress recalled being affected by these comments since she is an emotional person and had just gotten married with Mufti Anas Saeed. Sana Khan said, “When we got married there were a lot of people who made remarks like the wedding will last for only 3 months, they will get divorced in 6 months and she will never have a child. Imagine people saying such things and making videos, especially when you’ve just gotten married and are an emotional person.”

Sana Khan On What Made Her Sure About Marrying Mufti Anas Saeed

Sana Khan was so affected by these unpleasant words that she cried a lot during the first few months of her marriage. But her husband, Mufti Anas Saeed was a huge pillar of support for her during this phase. She recalled that it was her Maulana Ji who bought Mufti’s marriage proposal to her. The Wajah Tum Ho actress was initially hesitant because she was 7 years older than her husband. However, Sana recalled what made her sure about marrying Saeed.

The former actress said, “But he made me understand why we should get married. I always felt Maulana’s were very boring because I came from a very fancy life. I heard Anas talking about a late friend so passionately and wishing well for his soul. I asked myself if I have a single friend who would wish this well for me even after my death and I realised I had no one. That was the first thing that attracted me towards Anas.”

Sana Khan welcomed her first child, a boy on July 2023. Her second son was born on January 5, 2025. She has time and again battled all the judgements surrounding her marriage and life choices bravely, shelling out some major couple goals with her husband, Mufti Anas Saeed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit Neha Bajpai’s Hand On Kareeb Set, Manoj Bajpai’s Stern Reaction Will Shock You

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News