Many actresses have come and gone in Bollywood, but only few have stayed and made it big in Bollywood. Time and again, Bollywood divas have called it a male-dominating industry and have often spoken about finding it hard to pave a path for themselves. On the other hand, we have seen Salman Khan launching a couple of new faces in the Bollywood- while a few became household names, others faced lows more than highs – and one falling in the latter category is Daisy Shah.

Daisy, who was an assisting choreographer initially, made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho. While the film was a box office hit, she was later seen in very few films. Now, after trying her luck in Bollywood, she is now all set for her TV debut with Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her recent interview, Daisy Shah spoke at length about being exited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also spoke about her Bollywood journey. When asked about facing lows, the actress told Indian Express, “I have no regrets. After films, I am now doing Khatron, and I also have a couple of more projects lined up. I will start shooting for them once I come back from South Africa. I am considering this as a chance to connect with a wider audience now. Sochne se sab kuch ho jata to har aadmi aaj Ambani hota (If we could have everything we wanted, everyone would be Ambani). Honestly, I work to please myself and not others. I am happy with what I am doing in life.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about being excited to do stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Daisy Shah said, “I was quite excited, considering the format. The entire journey of the show helps one to do things they wouldn’t do otherwise. Those were the key factors why I said yes to the show.”

Adding, “I am not worried about competition. I am not saying this to sound overconfident but I believe one should take these opportunities for experience and not fight with others. Why put someone down for just a show? I only want to gather memories while in the show

Daisy Shah is yet to announce her upcoming projects in terms of movies.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Film Has A S*x Scene? ‘Badshah Of Bollywood’ Once Said, “That’s My Marketing Strategy For Every Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram