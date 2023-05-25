Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are considered to be three of the biggest ‘Khans’ in Bollywood. The trio have come a long way from debutantes to ruling the industry. Although the trio never came together for a film, but share a bond of great friendship.

While all three Khans are seldom seen together in public, they all are known to attend some of the Bollywood parties. What happens when they come together at any social event? The latest report reveals the three mighty Khans met around May 16 at Salman’s residence – Galaxy Apartment – and partied till 4 am.

Pinkvilla report reveals that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan had a lot of fun catching up together after a long time. The report cited a source as saying, “Aamir, being the perfectionist that he is, was the first one to reach Salman’s residence, as the other two were running slightly late due to the ongoing schedule of Tiger 3. It was a carnival once the three of them got together. Their conversations were centred around their own career, mistakes, failures, success, and nostalgia with all the funny anecdotes.”

“Salman and SRK also motivated Aamir to reduce his break and come back to the film set as soon as possible. They also joked and had their share of laughter with constant tongue-in-cheek moments with regard to Aamir’s break from acting, and the perfectionist acknowledged the same, saying, ‘I am reading a lot of scripts’. Aamir, on the other hand, advised his two friends to accompany him on a holiday to Europe or US as he feels it’s time for them to let things easy rather than overburdening themselves with work. The three also discussed how it’s important to take on the challenge of signing on for the right subjects in today’s time and age as the audience expectations for their projects will always be sky high,” the source revealed to the publication.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan reportedly were extremely comfortable through the night and ended up partying till 4 in the morning. “Aamir usually prefers to sleep early, but with the two other party animals by his side, he didn’t realize how soon the time passed. Aamir also spoke to Salman about Champions and how he is keen to make the film with Salman in the near future, with SRK also getting excited to see SK sign on for the sports drama, which is in a slightly different space to conventional projects. Aamir and SRK discussed Dunki as well. SRK spoke about how Hirani is a delight to work with, and it has been a career-best experience to be on a set as well managed as Dunki,” the source shared.

