Shahid Kapoor is one name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actor has played some of the most notable roles in Bollywood and has repeatedly proved his acting mettle. Shahid will be next seen in ‘Bloody Daddy’, and during the release of the film’s trailer, he revealed the real reason behind doing dark films, and it’s an excellent answer, and we bet all married men can relate to it. LOL. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shahid enjoys a huge fan following among fans with over 40 million followers on Instagram. The actor often gives fans a glimpse of his luxurious life on the photo-sharing platform, and we love his mushy pictures with his wife, Mira Kapoor. The couple has been married for over eight years and shares two children together named Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor is the ‘OG’ chocolate boy of Bollywood and slowly transitioning towards playing angry young men roles in his Hindi films. His upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’ is dark, and during the trailer launch of Ali Abbas Zafar’s film, Shahid was asked why he has started doing these kinds of films.

Responding to the reporter, Shahid Kapoor said, “I have been married for eight years. I cannot take out frustration at home, so I go on the sets and take it out. Farzi was a warm-up and now this (Bloody Daddy),” as reported by Indian Express.

A while ago, the Kaminey actor, in a conversation with PTI, revealed about choosing tense characters in his films and said, “It’s always, for me as an actor, much more challenging to pick up a character like that… As an actor, through the emotionality and his journey, I have to be able to make the audience like him. So, that’s always more complex, challenging and exciting. And when you pull it off, it gives you a deep sense of satisfaction.”

Not to lie, we love Shahid Kapoor playing the dark characters, and he nails it every time he appears on the screen.

