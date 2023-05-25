Bollywood and controversies have had multiple encounters. From film parties to the personal life rumours of our favourite celebrities, it all spreads like wildfire amidst the masses waiting for the next intriguing headline. Now an old pic from Hrithik Roshan’s Nana-organised film party where several Bollywood stalwarts featured is going viral.

Advertisement

Casting controversies in Bollywood is nothing new. In recent years, the Hindi film industry has faced various controversies related to casting decisions, which often revolve around issues of representation, cultural appropriation, and nepotism. However, now a tweet reveals film parties in Bollywood’s golden days.

Advertisement

A Twitter user recently shared a pic from an old film party where Sanjay Khan, Raj Kapoor, Firoz Khan, OP Ralhan and J Om Prakash are seen looking at a n*de female dancer. They captioned it, “Film Parties in 70’s”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Another user also tweeted the same old pic and wrote, “#BollywoodKiGandagi since inception. Sanjay Khan, Raj Kapoor, OP Ralhan and J Om Prakash – lead producers of their era. J Om Prakash is Nana ji of Hrithik Roshan and used to make “family” movies! Imagine how #Bollywood used to shortlist female artists! Hindustan me jab tak ..”

#BollywoodKiGandagi since inception. Sanjay Khan, Raj Kapoor, OP Ralhan and J Om Prakash – lead producers of their era. J Om Prakash is Nana ji of Hrithik Roshan and used to make “family” movies! Imagine how #Bollywood used to shortlist female artists! Hindustan me jab tak .. https://t.co/fH0oF2EqN4 — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) May 25, 2023

It is important to note that Bollywood parties are frequently exclusive gatherings for close friends and business associates. Videos and pictures from these events have, on occasion, leaked to the media, prompting issues about privacy and invasion of personal space. Such content leaks have caused scandals, legal battles, and damaged business relationships.

Bollywood film party issues garner a lot of media attention, but they do not reflect the entire industry or the actions of all Bollywood celebrities. These occurrences emphasise the difficulties and ambiguities of the entertainment business, where celebrities’ private lives and acts can draw a great deal of public interest and media attention.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s New Look Revealed Is For Bigg Boss Or An Upcoming Biggie? Bhai Hugs A Young Fan At The Airport Winning Hearts! [Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News