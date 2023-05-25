This year’s Cannes has been nothing but magical, especially for Bollywood, as we saw so many actresses walking the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Esha Gupta and others, we are super proud of our Indian divas representing the nation globally making us proud. In a recent interview, Esha has now opened up on having an ‘upset stomach’ as she walked the red carpet for the prestigious film event wearing a s*xy thigh-high slit gown. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Esha is a popular name in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following with over 14 million followers on Instagram. The beauty never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her sultry pictures on the photo-sharing platform, and we love her extraordinary fashion affair. Now talking about her Cannes look, her Nicolas Jebran gown stole the show and how.

Esha Gupta’s gown came with a thigh-high slit and delicate detailing on one shoulder, and she completed the look with a messy bun and nude makeup. Speaking about her outfit with News18, Esha said, “The response [to my outfit] has been amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best-dressed, and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA (Los Angeles) and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant. It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy, but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco.”

Esha Gupta then revealed her nervousness about walking the Cannes red carpet and said, “It was surreal. I was so nervous even though I had my team and Victor, who’s my person, with me. My stomach was upset. I wasn’t just representing ‘Esha Gupta’, but since I went with the official delegation, I was representing Indian cinema. I was stressed out and hoping that nothing goes wrong on the red carpet.”

Esha Gupta was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed Bollywood celebrities this year at Cannes, and we are still drooling over her wardrobe. This year had Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar’s debut at the prestigious film festival along with Gupta.

