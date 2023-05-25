Aamir Khan is back in the limelight and this time, it’s not due to any update about his upcoming film. Ever since the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has been in a shell and spending enjoying his personal space. Now, all of a sudden, his dating rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh are doing rounds all over the internet.

For the unversed, Fatima got her breakthrough role in Aamir’s Dangal. The duo once again paired for YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan, and during the film’s release, we heard about dating rumours of Aamir and Fatima. All such rumours got momentum after the Laal Singh Chaddha actor announced his separation from his wife Kiran Rao after 16 years of marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, one viral video grabbed all the attention, in which Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were reportedly seen enjoying a game of pickleball. This video, of course, has once again fuelled romance rumours about both actors. Amid this, KRK has made a sensational claim that Aamir will be tying the knot for the third time.

KRK tweeted, “Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married with his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana from the time of their film #Dangal.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married with his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana from the time of their film #Dangal. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2023

Meanwhile, speaking about the viral video, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted playing pickleball. Aamir and Fatima seem to be playing against someone in what seems like a doubles match. But only the Dangal duo were visible in the video. In no time, the video went viral and netizens are making some disgusting remarks on it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Is Set For His Filmy Debut With Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News