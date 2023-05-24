Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all over the web and how! Not only for her TV show Citadel, but she’s also now in the news for her latest hot photoshoot for her magazine cover. PCJ recently turned cover girl for TZR photos of which she has shared on her Instagram account. During her recent interview with the same magazine, the global icon spoke about her career and growth at length. During the same conversation she also opened up about the male co-actor who behaved like divas. Scroll down for details!

Ever since Priyanka kick-started the promotional spree of Citadel, she’s been dropping truth bombs about Hindi film industry. The actress even landed in trouble for speaking her mind. PeeCee has once again opened up about working with actors who would often throw tantrums on the sets. Scroll down to read more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in her latest interview with TZR, recalled working with co-stars who would often arrive late on the sets and some even stopped film shooting making the whole crew wait. Not only that emphasised male actors as some of them behaved like divas on the show.

“It’s so good to work with actors that come in, know their lines, and are not divas. I can’t tell you who. But I’ve had co-stars that stopped filming for three hours because they need stuff explained on a production day — not the night before — while the crew is standing around. Or have diva moments or arrive hours late while everyone’s waiting around. I’ve had that happen with a lot of male actors my whole life,” said the Love Again actress.

During her Citadel promotion in India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had opened up about pay disparity in Bollywood revealed she used to ask for only a little bit more ‘woh bhi nahi milta tha’.

