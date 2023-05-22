Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Russo Brothers’ highly hyped web series Citadel is now making noise for its Indian Chapter starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by Raj & DK, the audience is quite excited to see this unique pairing. It has been earlier said that the Indian Chapter is not a remake of Priyanka’s version and will have a fresh story.

Now it has been reported that the series will have scintillating chemistry between the lead pair who will also shoot for an intimate love-making scene for an episode just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s bedroom scene in the English Chapter.

A report in a Dinamalar story in Tamil claims that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan’s Citadel India will have steamy s*x scenes just like the heated bedroom scene between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden who played Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane in the series.

Now Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will start shooting for the Indian Chapter of the series. However, none has verified the claims of the intimate scenes, and more details on the same are awaited. Samantha in an earlier social media session clarified that the Indian chapter is not a rehash of Priyanka’s version of Citadel. They are two different universes that might bump into each other at the end.

A fan questioned Samantha, “Are the stories of your Citadel and Priyanka’s Citadel the same? Why do I want to know if Priyanka is dubbed in every Indian tongue? Therefore, many people would have already seen it if you were to adopt the same tale for Indian viewers. I’m a little perplexed. Can you explain if it is the same or different?”

Samantha clarified saying Citadel India is an original and not a remake. On another note, riding on a budget of $300 Million, Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ led Citadel might not get a renewal for a second season after being low on buzz.

