Ever since Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Roshan Sodhi, made a controversial exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, former actors, who have been a part of the show, are coming to the forefront. For the unversed, Jennifer recently accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of se*ual harassment and revealed that he used to call her to her room. However, her shocking allegations gave former others, including ‘Rita Reporter’ Priya Ahuja and ‘Bawri’ Monika Bhadoriya, motivation to come to the forefront and share their ordeal.

Earlier, Monika made headlines when she confirmed that Disha Vakani, who played ‘Dayaben’ on the show, won’t return. She had alleged that Asit Modi must have misbehaved with her, following which she decided not to return to the show. Now she has made shocking claims about ‘Babita Ji’ Munmun Dutta. Scroll down.

Monika Bhadoriya, in her latest interview, has now claimed that Munmun Dutta has often walked out of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after having a major showdown with the makers, including Asit Kumarr Modi. She also opened up about the pay disparity, as men are paid more despite having the same screen time same as female actors.

Monika Bhadoriya told News18, “Munmun Dutta hasn’t left the show but she must be tortured and therefore she must not have come to the sets for a long time. When they torture a lot, people decide that they cannot come back to work but then they call back and try to make things better. A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta) too. She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days.”

Monika Bhadoriya went on to accuse the show runners of abusing female actors when paying the men more. “They do not value females. If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there.” Adding, “Males are paid more. They pay us very less in comparison to male actors even if the screen time for both actors is same. They abuse females there. What else can you expect? I can never tell you what all they say. I can never use such dirty language.”

This morning, we brought you Priya Ahuja, aka Rita Reporter’s shocking claims about the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and said she isn’t dying of returning.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Monika Bhadoriya’s recent claims? Do let us know.

