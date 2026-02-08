It has been 18 years, but the residents of Gokuldham Society still rule hearts with their daily banters and stories. In fact, believe it or not, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah not only rules the TRP charts but the show is smashing some good records digitally as well! In fact, it is officially the most-viewed comedy show of 2026 on OTT, and the numbers have a Tapu Sena level of energy.

Despite being on air for nearly two decades, the show is ruling the TRP charts through its episodes on Sab TV, but what is more surprising is its digital viewership, which is a goldmine! While many new-age sitcoms struggle to retain eyeballs, Jethalal, Babita Ji, and the rest of the gang have proven that old is indeed gold!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah OTT Verdict

Ormax started viewing the digital data for TV shows, and the month of January has been a goldmine for TMKOC. With a total of 16.8 million unique views in just the first four weeks, TMKOC has outperformed several high-budget web series and reality shows, with its streaming on SonyLiv and YouTube!

Here is the week-wise breakdown of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s viewership:

Week 4: 3.7 Million

Week 3: 4.1 Million

Week 2: 4.6 Million

Week 1: 4.4 Million

Total: 16.8 Million

In a landscape where content is forgotten within a week, TMKOC’s ability to clock 4.6 million views in a single month in its 18th year should be a case study! This is what the audience loves and likes to watch! Clearly, the verdict on this comedy show is very loud and clear – Jethalal’s luck is shining brighter than ever!

Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and rated 8.2 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says, “The show is about the day-to-day happenings of Gokuldham Society and its members, who live, celebrate, and often face problems together.”

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Naagin 7 OTT Verdict: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Supernatural Debut Hits A Massive Viewership Record On JioHotstar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News