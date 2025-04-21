Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is loved for the bond between the members of the Gokulham Society. Since the initiation of TMKOC, Jethalal’s affection for Babita has been a constant topic of discussion. But do you know Dilip Joshi once broke his silence and clarified there was no “vulgarity” involved in the angle? Scroll below for more details!

Jethalal is a married man. His fun-loving camaraderie with his wife, Dayaben (Disha Vakani), is one of the major highlights of the show. But he also has a certain level of affection towards Mr Iyer’s wife, Babita Iyer. Dilip Joshi’s character is often very conscious, caring, and shy around her.

In an interview with DNA in 2019, Dilip Joshi clarified that he was nothing like his on-screen character, Jethalal, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “First of all, I don’t have a Babita in my life.”

Talking about the chemistry between Babita and Jethalal, Dilip added, “I have always maintained from day one that there is no vulgarity involved in Babita-Jethalal’s relationship. There’s innocence in it. I don’t think I have crossed the line.”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently been involved in controversies. Many actors, including Shailesh Lodha, Palak Sindhwani, and Raj Anadkat, among others, accused the makers of non-payment of dues. ‘Taarak Mehta’ Shailesh Lodha had also filed a legal suit against Asit Kumarr Modi and producers.

Furthermore, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had slapped a sexual harassment case against Asit Kumarr Modi and two others.

Talking about all the controversies among ex-members, Asit, in a recent interview, said that he has forgiven the cast mates who bad-mouthed the show.

There have been several replacements in the show, but Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and many others continue to be a part of the sitcom.

