The cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might have been receiving some brickbats for its latest episode, but there is no doubt that it has successfully entertained millions of viewers for several years. Not only this, but some of the actors that are seen on the show have become synonymous with the characters that they portray on the show. In a throwback interview, actress Sonalika Joshi who plays Madhavi Bhabhi on the show revealed how she was starkly mistaken for her onscreen character by many fans.

In a throwback interaction with Etimes, Sonalika Joshi recalled how some fans thought that she actually owned a pickle business in real life too. For the unversed, her character Madhavi Bhabhi is shown to be selling Achaar-Paapad on the show. Sonalika recalled humorously how fans thought she actually owned one in the real life too. Not only this but many fans also enquired her about getting a flat on Gokuldham Society, not realizing that it is actually a realistically constructed set for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is made to look like a real building.

Sonalika Joshi revealed, “There have also been funny incidents like they feel we are for real. I meet many people who ask if we have a vacant flat in our Gokuldham society. They feel that I run the pickle and papad business and I am a dealer who can help them with flat (laughs). Then I explain to them that it is a set and when we go inside from the balcony there is nothing inside. It is only a wall inside and it is not true. They don’t believe it.”

Not only this but many fans also assumed that she and Mandar Chandwadkar who plays Bhide on the show are a real-life couple. On this, she said, “There have been so many instances when people think that Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) and I are husband and wife. Initially, when Mandar and my family would go together to a restaurant and we would sit with our real families, fans would come to us and ask if we were husband-wife in real life. They would not care that we are sitting with our family.”

In the same interview, Sonalika Joshi expressed her happiness when the wives of army officers thanked her for bringing a smile to their faces in the form of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She recalled how they credited the show for curing them of their depression and bringing them momentary happiness. Well, despite all of its critics, the show has indeed played a huge role in keeping us entertained for the past several years.

