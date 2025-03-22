Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah isn’t just a show but an emotion for millions of fans. Over the years, the show has entertained us thoroughly, and there’s always a curiosity to learn about some lesser-known fact or trivia about the show. Today, we’ll be talking about one such interesting trivia related to a hilarious line that has made its special place in meme culture.

Those who have been watching TMKOC from the beginning would be aware that Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) used to utter the dialogue “Ae pagal aurat (Crazy woman)” whenever he got frustrated over Daya (Disha Vakani). This line was never part of the script; it was an improvisation, and little did Dilip know that it would become a meme.

Dilip Joshi shared in a special podcast with Sorabh Pant, “Yeh jo ‘paagal aurat’ wala tha, woh maine improvise kiya. On set koi aise situation aayi thi, the way Daya reacted, toh scene karte karte mere mooh se nikal gaya (I improvised the ‘paagal aurat’ line. There was a situation on the set and the way Dayaben reacted, it slipped out of my mouth while doing the scene).” Unknown to the makers, the line became a huge hit, and whenever fans remember the hilarious banter between Dilip and Disha, they think of this funny line.

Unfortunately, after being such a hit with the masses, “Ae pagal aurat” was banned from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as an objection was raised. During the same podcast, Dilip Joshi shared that one women’s movement took an objection against the dialogue, and they thought it to be demeaning towards women.

Dilip Joshi said, “Baad mein, uspe kuch women’s lib ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, ‘Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge’ (later, there was some women’s liberation movement or something, and I was told never to repeat it again).”

So, this way, the famous Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah line was eventually banned. We bet many fans were not aware of this fact.

