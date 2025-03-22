The past few weeks have seen a bundle of dramatic moments on The Bold and the Beautiful, be it the reveal of Finn being Luna’s father, Steffy going to confront Luna, Li being violent with Poppy for taking advantage of Finn all those years ago, Hope catching Carter and Daphne kissing behind her back or Carter choosing to return Forrester Creations to Eric and Ridge.

From reconciliation attempts and betrayal wounds to growing feelings and big decisions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 24, 2025

The week begins with a smitten Daphne stating her opinion on Carter to Zende. Will she be happy for her, or will he advise her to protect her heart in case Carter breaks it? Up next, Ridge gives Carter an ultimatum, causing Hope heartbreak and disgrace. What new drama will unfold at Forrester? Lastly, Steffy reigns triumphant in her plan to regain control of the company.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Up Next on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor walks in on Brooke’s plea to Ridge to reconcile. How will she react to Brooke’s needy and desperate attempts to keep in touch with Ridge continuously? Elsewhere, Hope struggles to look past Carter’s betrayal, but he remains steadfast in their relationship. Will he convince her they should keep their romance going and that he won’t stray towards Daphne again? Or will she call things off after everything?

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

When Daphne makes her move on Carter, how will he react? Will he melt again and kiss her like he did earlier? Or will he refuse to indulge and stay firm in his fractured relationship with Hope? What does this mean for Daphne? On the other hand, Ridge decides between Brooke and Taylor. What will his final decision be? And will it turn the tide in all the dynamics on the show?

Thursday, March 27, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Thursday is a Women’s History Month special. Emmy award-winning actress Heather Tom wrote, directed, and starred in this episode, which will revolve entirely around mothers and daughters.

Friday, March 28, 2025

The week’s final episode will feature Deacon responding to Sheila’s good news and how it surprises her. Is he not okay with the news of Luna being Finn’s daughter and Sheila’s granddaughter? Will this cause issues between Deacon and Sheila? Lastly, Will tries to tell Electra how he feels and what he hopes their relationship will be like. Is their romance going to soar, or will Luna be the one to cut their time shot with her evil plotting?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Seeks Revenge & Tate Hides His Guilt While Kate Keeps Roman In The Dark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News