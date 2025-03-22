Days of Our Lives has recently witnessed Johnny’s disgust and ire against his father, EJ when he finds out about his sordid past. On the other hand, Rafe and Jada hunt for clues to prove that EJ is behind the imposter drama. Marlena, meanwhile, has been out searching for John.

From flying sparks and hopeful moments to confrontations and lies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running daytime drama show.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 24, 2025

The week begins with JJ questioning Melinda. Will he get the answers he is looking for? Especially about the missing necklaces she has been wearing. Up next, Doug III warns Holly. Will she heed his advice? When Tate shares information with Julie, will it lead to something consequential? Elsewhere, Leo and Javi enjoy a romantic evening, and Chad learns more about Cat.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Marlena reminisces with Steve. Will they be able to find a clue about John, or will there be only bad news on the horizon? On the other hand, EJ and Ava share a heated argument. Meanwhile, Kristen seeks revenge. Will she be successful in her plans? Tate also hides his guilt from Holly while Julie confronts Doug. How will this change things for all of them down the line?

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

When EJ tries to make amends with Johnny, will he listen? Or will he make it clear that there is no forgiveness for what he did to his mother all those years ago? Meanwhile, Paulina and Chanel remain quite hopeful about the adoption. Are they giving themselves too much hope? On the other hand, Tate confides in Sophia, and Holly takes care of Doug. What will happen on Days of Our Lives?

Thursday, March 27, 2025

In the penultimate episode, Sarah asks Stephanie to go along with a lie. Will she agree or refuse? When Xander berates Philip, how will he react? Up next, Melinda warns Gabi, and Holly confronts Tate. How will both of these conversations go? Will these truly change the tide of the future?

Friday, March 28, 2025

The final Days of Our Lives episode for the week will feature Steve receiving assistance from Andrew. On the other hand, Paul and Marlena reminisce about John. Have they given up on the search? Or is this a small respite in a sea of only bad news? When Kate keeps Roman in the dark, what could it be about? Stephanie reveals the truth to Alex. Lastly, Sarah and Philip panic, but about what?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s ‘Darkest & Sickest’ Show Is Leaving Viewers Stunned: And It’s Got A Near-Perfect Rating!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News