This week had plenty of dama in Salem with Marlena being out of town in search of John while Rafe and Jada looked for clues and Johnny found out that his father raped his mother. The previous episode saw EJ lashing out at Kate for telling Johnny the details about his shameful past with Sami.

Meanwhile, Jada filled Paulina in on her theory and Rafe tried to console Johnny. Lastly, Gabi became displeased with Javi. The final episode of the week sees even more interesting moments. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 21, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running, hit, and award-winning soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 21, 2025

The episode on Friday will feature Jada and Rafe looking forward to the future. They have found some more clues and hints and are closer towards unraveling the imposter mystery than ever. Is that why they are looking for what’s to come in the near future? Will they manage to prove that EJ is behind all the drama? Or will he figure a slimy way out of his own crimes?

Meanwhile, Julie is shocked to see Melinda wearing the missing necklace. She has been searching for the lost piece of jewelry for months since it was stolen. She suspected a few people over time but when she walks in with JJ and Doug and finds Melinda wearing the necklace, she is shocked. How will she truly react to seeing the family heirloom on her neck of all places?

Will Julie confront Melinda and will the latter tell the former that it was Doug who first stole the necklace and then sold it? How will Julie deal with this surprising piece of news? Will Doug be the one confronted after Melinda? How will he even defend himself and his behavior this time around? On the other hand, Holly comforts Tate. He received some not so pleasant news.

Tate’s mother’s return to the town had to be cut short as his grandmother’s leukemia came back. Will Holly be able to give him some much needed comfort and a shoulder to cry on? Will this strengthen their bond further? Lastly, EJ and Rachel Blake clash. He was the one being confronted off late, be it Gabi, Rafe and Jada or his son Johnny who even slapped him.

This time around he is the one doing the confronting. When he asks her about the deal that could very well land him in prison, how will he deal with the truth? Will the clash lead to some really big problems down the road?

