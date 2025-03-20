Popular soap opera show Days of our Lives has been buzzing with plenty of explosive drama. Be it Johnny slapping his father EJ after finding out he raped his mother Sami all those years ago, leading to him being conceived. On the other hand, Alex and Stephanie reignited their romance once again.

On seeing the same, Joy lied that she wasn’t pregnant with Alex’s child even though she was. Robert Scott Wilson, who plays the role of Alex on the daytime drama, recently shared his thoughts on the storyline and how his character feels momentarily relieved about not having a child on the way.

Days Of Our Lives Star Robert Scott Wilson On Alex Reuniting With Stephanie & Joy Being Pregnant With His Child

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, he opened up about how nervous and scared he was when he first found out about this storyline and Joy’s surprise pregnancy. He revealed the shock was about what it would mean for Alex as well as his romance with Stephanie. “Things were just starting to kick off with Stephanie again,” the soap star pointed out.

“That’s where Alex’s heart really rose, and Stephanie is kind of Alex’s one true pairing,” Robert stated. He added that he would have liked if Alex was shown to “be a little bit more true to the person he really loves” but then he accepted that this is the storyline the writers are keen to continue with. “I think it makes for a good story. It makes for some good drama,” he mused.

“Alex did care for Joy. I know the fans actually really took a liking to Joy and Alex, so it worked out,” the actor added. When Alex first found out it was a possibility, it felt like a nightmare for him, as per Robert. But seeing how Stephanie handled it, made it a little easier for Alex since they teamed up to figure things out together.” He then praised the Alex and Stephanie pairing.

Robert expressed, “Stephanie has always been able to ground Alex and just make him find himself as a whole. She makes him a better man despite these very dramatic situations. She’s always been in his corner, which is really, really great.” As for the opportunity to portray the emotions, he said it was nice to have something with more drama and a different story to tell.

“I think it is ultimately better to be with one person and to build that story. I mean, obviously this is Salem, and you build it to break it anyway. But to have somebody and to fight for true love is always the best thing to do,” he said, referring to the ability to fight for the person you love and the beauty in the struggle often faced by characters and couples on daytime dramas.

