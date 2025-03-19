From disappearances and romances to pregnancies and imposter swaps, Salem has been busy with plenty of drama as the residents continue to make their lives messy. The previous episode of the soap saw Theresa shocking Xander. And on the other hand, Philip tried to help Joy out.

Meanwhile, Stephanie and Alex shared a moment of relief while Marlena and Steve demanded answers from Shane. The next episode will keep the momentum going, and here’s what fans can expect from the March 19, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock for it.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 19, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will feature Shane revealing devastating news to Theresa. Theresa is back in town but has some grave news from Shane. Is it about John, who is currently missing? Marlena even left town to search for her husband. Ever since she found out, nobody knew where John was. Is that what Shane is set to tell Theresa about?

Or does he have something entirely else to share with her? Could it be about Kimberly? Up next, Brady supports Tate. Will he be thankful for this? Or is there more trouble brewing on the horizon? Meanwhile, Joy informs Alex of her decision. She lied to him about not being pregnant by him so as not to ruin his reunion with Stephanie, but there’s more to tell.

When Joy decides to share with Alex, what could it be about? Is she going to leave Salem to keep the pregnancy a secret? Or is it about some other news? Elsewhere, Xander eavesdrops on Stephanie and Philip. What will he hear when he puts his ears to use and listens in on their private conversation? When Philip tells Stephanie that Alex should never find out about their secret, what will Xander assume from this secretive chat?

Or will Xander discover that Philip’s letter claiming a stake in the company is a forgery and not authentic? What exactly will this lead to? Will this destroy their relationships so severely that there will be no coming back? What will it mean for the brothers and the business plans they carefully curated for success?

Lastly, Sarah masks her concern with Maggie. What exactly will happen when the two come face to face? Are some issues lying in the wake of it? Will things ruin themselves very soon? Stay tuned to Peacock to learn more about Salem’s stories and characters with each new episode of the long-running soap opera Days Of Our Lives.

