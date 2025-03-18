The first episode of the week saw Melinda and Ava having quite a tense encounter while Rafe and Jada looked for clues. On the other hand, Kristen protected her mother while Belle and Brady confided in each other. Last but not the least, Johnny refuses to forgive EJ after finding out his sordid past.

The drama continues in Salem in today’s episode and the audience can wait for some exciting new scenes. Here’s what the fans can expect from the March 18, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit, long-running and popular daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 18, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Theresa shocking Xander. Now that he has faced Theresa, how will this encounter go? Especially since she joined hands with Konstantin to rob him of his birthright. How will this conversation go and will he blast out at her? How will Theresa respond to Xander and his allegations? Will this worsen things between them even further?

Meanwhile, Philip tries to help Joy. She lied and told Stephanie and Alex that she was not pregnant with Alex’s child so their reunion would not be hampered. But now she is alone dealing with the truth that she is bearing a child. But how long will she be able to hide it? Especially since she will start showing in a matter of months and she will still be residing in Salem itself.

When Philip tries to help Joy, what exactly will he do? Does he know about the pregnancy? Is he open to assisting her in keeping it concealed? Or is it about something else? Probably the job Joy was recently offered? How will this affect the two of them? Meanwhile, Stephanie and Alex happily share a moment of relief. They think Joy is not pregnant and can take a long sigh.

While they relax after thinking that they can focus on their romance and reunion, they are unaware that Joy had lied about not being pregnant so that their relationship does not get affected. But the truth won’t be hidden for too long. How will they deal with it when they find out Joy actually is pregnant? Lastly, Marlena and Steve demand answers from Shane.

The former left Salem on a quest for answers that will help her locate her husband John. Ever since Marlena found out he has been missing, she is worried but hopeful about finding out where he is. One of the steps is to ask questions which is why she and Steve approach Shane for clarity. How will he respond to whatever questions Marlena and Steve really want to ask?

