Days of Our Lives’ Salem has witnessed plenty of drama and controversies over the last couple of decades. Lately, the Rafe and Arnold imposter drama and John’s disappearance have been the focus points of the episodes. Marlena has left to find her husband while Rafe and Jadetry are to find clues against EJ.

This new week has many interesting and shocking new moments coming up. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 17, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running soap opera and indulge in the entertainment provided by characters of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 17, 2025

This week’s first episode features Melinda and Ava sharing a tense encounter. How will they navigate this? Will they be able to come to any sort of cordial conclusion, or will the tension continue to escalate between them? Meanwhile, Rafe and Jada look for clues. They tried to confront EJ about his involvement in the imposter where Arnold took over Rafe’s life.

But he refused to offer them anything other than taunts and jabs. But Rafe and Jada won’t be deterred so quickly and are out on the hunt for any clues to prove that EJ was behind this and put him behind bars for his crimes. Will they be successful, or will EJ keep getting away with everything?

Elsewhere in Days of Our Lives, Kristen protects her mother. How will she ensure the safety of her mother? Especially when her mom cannot help but involve herself in things she has no business poking her nose in? On the other hand, Belle and Brady confide in each other. The former got intimate with EJ yet again despite deciding she wouldn’t, but Belle has been unable to keep it up.

She also has to consider the fact that she will have to prosecute him if he is found guilty of kidnapping Rafe and getting false evidence against Jada. So when Belle confides in Brady, will she be able to feel lighter? Brady also has stuff to share with Belle. What will he share with her regarding Ava? Will they offer each other some solid advice to get out of these issues?

Johnny refuses to forgive EJ. He just found out that his father, EJ, has been a r*pist in the past. During a chat with Johnny, Roman revealed the same, but when he realized what he had let slip, he tried to change the course of the conversation, but the damage was done. He could not believe that his father could go so low. Disgusted and angry, he rushed to confront EJ about it.

Johnny tells him that he knows that he raped his mother and calls him out for his shameful behavior and monstrous history. EJ tries to explain and give reasons, asking for forgiveness, but Johnny has no plans to forgive.

