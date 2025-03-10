Just like General Hospital’s town Port Charles, Salem of Days of our Lives has been brewing plenty of drama. From the imposter drama involving EJ, Rafe and Arnold to Gabi taking matters into her own hands and Marlena worrying about John being missing, plenty happened during the last week.

This new week promises answers, confrontations, arguments and lots of threatening moments. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 10, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running, popular and award-winning daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 10, 2025

The episode on Monday features Kristen fears the worst. She cannot seem to find her mother and she is concerned especially since she was recently brought home from the jail. Also, when her mother pays Ava an unexpected visit, what exactly will this lead to? Will something untoward happen when Rachel Blake threatens Ava? What could she possibly want from her?

Will she ask Ava to stay away from Brady, hoping that he will get back with Kristen? Will Rachel’s plans be successful or will Ava stand firm in front of her? How will this change the dynamics of these characters? Up next, Rafe demands answers from EJ. Will the latter tell him the truth about the whole imposter situation? Or will he cook up another story to suit his agendas?

Now that Rafe has his memories back, he has been adamant to confront EJ and get some answers. But he still doesn’t know that Arnold Feniger took over his life. The last time someone confronted EJ was Gabi, who held him at gunpoint, but was still unsuccessful in making him sweat. What does Rafe have in store for him now that he is demanding answers from EJ? Will Rafe be able to get some information or will he also fall flat on his face?

Theresa is about to find out that she is going to be a grandmother and she has Tate and Sophia to thank for that. How will she react when she does find out the news? Will she happily accept this new beginning or will she have some not so rosy words for the duo? How will this change things?

Lastly, Holly berates Melinda. She has found out that Melinda has the necklace they have been looking for. What will Holly and Doug do now? Will berating help them get what they want or will they have to find another way to attain their goal? Stay tuned to Day of our Lives for more details of these storylines as well as characters as each week brings new episodes.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

