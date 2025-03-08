The drama in Salem has been bubbling with every new episode of Days of Our Lives. Be it the imposter drama involving Rafe, Arnold, and EJ, Gabi going into revenge mode, or Marlena being worried but also hopeful about John being missing and doing everything she can to find answers.

From threatening conversations and surprising confessions to plotting and apologies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the brand-new episodes.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 10, 2025

The first episode sees Kristen fearing the worst that could happen. What is she worrying about, and can she shake off all the nerves? Rachel Blake threatens Ava. How will the latter respond? Will she be able to find a way out of this mess? When Rafe demands answers from EJ, will he tell the truth or cook up a story? Lastly, Holly berates Melinda. How will she respond to him? Will she take the flack or fight and give it back with ease?

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

EJ taunts Rafe and Jada. Will he blurt all the planning he has done to end up here? Or will he turn out to be successful in his plotting? When Shawn confides in JJ, will it help him figure a way out? Meanwhile, Gabi exposes Belle to Paulina. How will the latter react to the truth? Brady and Ava argue. But will this destroy their equation or make it stronger down the line?

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Up next on Days of Our Lives, Joy makes an announcement to Alex and Stephanie. Is she going to share what they have already assumed? When Sarah confesses her worries to Maggie, will she feel light? Xander and Philip go over all their plans for DiMera. Will their team up turn out to be successful? Chad and Cat grow closer while Javi makes a suggestion to Leo. How will this change things?

Thursday, March 13, 2025

When Johnny gets tough with EJ, will he make a breakthrough? Paulina apologizes to Chanel. Will she forgive her? Lastly, Marlena fills Belle in on her plan. Does she need help to ensure things happen how she wants them to? Or is she just informing her about what’s on her mind?

Friday, March 14, 2025

When EJ confesses to Belle, will she believe him? Sophia and Tate remain hopeful while Holly and Doug brainstorm how to return the necklace. Will they come up with a solid plan? When Johnny learns an explosive secret, how will he use that to his advantage? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beyond The Gates Spoilers: Dani Crashes Nicole’s Interview, Vernon Gets Wind Of Martin’s Next Move

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News