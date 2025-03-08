Weddings, press conferences, insecurities, romances, and drama galore. That’s how Beyond The Gates started off its soap opera worthy journey in Fairmont Crest, Maryland. The new daytime drama has not only intrigued fans but also raked in record-breaking viewership in its first two weeks.

From confrontations and deals to confessions and pleading, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the brand-new soap. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS to watch the series, which is the first new American soap in 25 years.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 10, 2025

The week starts with Dani making a confession. What is she owning up to? Up next, Doug tries to get out of a sticky situation. Will he be successful or will he have to face the consequences? Leslie comes face-to-face with Ted while Naomi confronts Jacob. How will these chats change the dynamics?

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

When Dani crashes Nicole’s interview, how will she react? Will this cause a ruckus? Meanwhile, Eva bonds with Ted and Tomas shows interest in Kat. Will their bonds strengthen like this? Also, Jacob meets his new partner. Will they get along or have to force themselves to be cordial for work?

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

On Wednesday, Martin makes a deal with Smitty. Will it benefit them in the long run? On the other hand, Joey ropes Doug into a backroom game. Who will win? When Diego gets territorial over Vanessa, will she tell him to call off the possessiveness? Derek interrupts Andre’s moment with Ashley. Will this not go down well for him? Lastly, Leslie questions Eva’s loyalty. How will she respond to the doubts she has been harboring about her?

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Vernon gets wind of Martin’s next move, but will he make use of this info or will he fail to capitalize it? When Ted gets in Leslie’s way, will she tell him to stay away and mind his business? Up next, Naomi pleads with Dani to be civil. Will her request be fulfilled? When the family attends Nicole’s award ceremony, will everything go without a hitch or will chaos ensue as always?

Friday, March 14, 2025

The last episode of the week sees Nicole suspect Dani is up to something. Will she do some snooping to confirm her doubts? When Kat and Tomas heat things up, will their equation bloom into something more? Meanwhile, Andre tries to hide his interest in Ashley. Will he be successful or will his feelings be evident enough for others to figure out? Stay tuned for more.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Popular Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News