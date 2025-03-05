The newest show on the soap opera roster premiered just last week, and Beyond The Gates has already received its fair share of praise from critics and fans alike. Be it the diverse characters, the gorgeous sets, the lovely costumes, or the intriguing storylines that immediately hooked viewers in.

The previous episode saw Smitty questioning Martin, Ashley and Andre bonding together, Derek feeling insecure in his relationship and the Dupree family holding a press conference. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS.

Beyond The Gates Spoilers: March 5, 2025

A quick recap for those who didn’t watch the last episode, the Duprees held a press conference to give statements about Bill and Hayley’s wedding and what happened during the ceremony. Even though he should have been focusing on his honeymoon, Bill wanted to attend the press conference.

Meanwhile, watching Ashley and Andre bond made Derek feel insecure in his relationship. On the other hand, Alix named her baby Ashley Andrea in honor of all of the help they received that made a delivery in the elevator possible. Lastly, Smitty questioned Martin during their quick conversation.

Onto the Wednesday episode, Doug gives in to temptation. Will he regret this later, or will he stick to his decisions no matter the consequences? Up next, Vanessa tries to actively flirt with Diego. Will she be successful in her attempts? When Jacob feels guilty, how will he deal with it? When Eva meets Ted, how will things fare for the both of them? Will it be good or bad?

Will Eva be able to hide the fact that she is her father? Or will she blurt it out and stun him with this piece of information? Lastly, Kat questions Leslie about Laura. Will she be able to find what she has been searching for? Or will she have to return empty-handed and without anything substantial?

There is a lot more on the horizon for the audience that has recently started following Beyond the Gates. Set in Fairmont Crest, Maryland, which is an exclusive gated community located just outside Washington, DC, the show has a majorly black cast and has an hour-long episode on weekdays. The Duprees are the main and most influential family in the area and the show.

The first episode of the daytime drama premiered on February 24, 2025, making it the first new soap opera in 25 long years. Other CBS soaps include The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Popular Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News