Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana completes her award sweep by lifting the 97th Academy Award. She has won every award this season and, as we predicted, took home the Oscar for her performance in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez. She broke down into tears while giving her acceptance speech. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In the movie, Zoe Saldana plays lawyer Rita Mora Castro. Karla Sofia Gascon plays the titular role, along with Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez in key roles. Zoe is probably the only actress who has been in all four of the highest-grossing films of all time—Avatar 1 and 2 and Avengers 3 and 4.

Zoe Saldana has won every single award for her strong performance, and many predicted that she would also pick the Oscars 2025 Best Supporting Actress trophy. She was nominated alongside Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

Zoe said, “Thank you to the Academy, for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest, thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of ‘Emilia Perez,’ I’m sharing this award with you.”

The Avatar actress continued, “My grandmother came to this country in 1961 — I am a proud child of immigrant parents. With dreams and, dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted; this is for my grandmother.”

Zoe Saldana's Oscar speech was so sweet "I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last! I hope the fact that I'm getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish– my grandmother, if she were here,… pic.twitter.com/rbGsOTGJ8X — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Zoe Saldana starrer Emilia Perez made news with its Oscars 2025 nominations; it garnered 13 nods and is the film with the most nominations this year. It also won the Oscar for Best Original Song for El Mal. The 97th Academy Award is live streaming on Jio Hotstar.

