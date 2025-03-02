The 97th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 2, 2025. It will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be live-streamed in India on Monday in the wee hours of 5 A.M. on March 3, 2025. There are only a few hours left, so the red carpet has been rolled out, champagnes have been kept on ice, celebs are getting ready to turn heads with their glamorous looks, and we are waiting for the new batch of Oscar winners.

Conan O’Brien is going to host the event this year. Everyone is anticipating the big night to celebrate the huge wins. Before the celebration for this year begins, here’s a list of actresses, from Meryl Streep and Jane Fonda to Katharine Hepburn and others, who have won the maximum number of Oscars over the years. Scroll ahead.

Katharine Hepburn (4 wins out of 12 nominations)

Among everyone, Katharine Hepburn is the only female actor who has won the most number of Oscars. She took home four acting awards over the years. She won her first Academy Award for Morning Glory in 1934, following which she received awards for Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in the Winter, and On Golden Pond. Hepburn earned 12 nominations in her entire career.

Frances McDormand (3 wins out of 6 nominations)

Frances McDormand has earned many awards over the years of her career. She even received six nominations at the Oscars, winning a total of three awards. McDormand took home her first Academy Award in 1996 for Fargo; her second was in 2017 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and third being the award for Nomadland in 2020.

Meryl Streep (3 wins out of 21 nominations)

Meryl Streep is probably one of the actresses who has a record of 21 Oscar nominations so far. She won three awards for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980), Sophie’s Choice (1983), and The Iron Lady (2012).

Ingrid Bergman (3 wins out of 7 nominations)

Ingrid Bergman is known for her vast body of work. She won three Academy Awards—the first for Gaslight in 1945, the second in 1957 for Anastasia, and the third in 1975 for Murder on the Orient Express.

Bette Davis (2 wins out of 10 nominations)

Popular and talented actress Bette Davis earned 10 nominations at the Oscars during her decades-long career. However, she only won twice – first for Dangerous in 1936 and second for Jezebel in 1939.

Cate Blanchett (2 wins out of 7 nominations)

Out of 7 nominations, popular Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett won the award twice. She won her first Academy Award for her role in The Aviator in 2005, and the second time was for Blue Jasmine in 2014.

Jane Fonda (2 wins out of 7 nominations)

Another actress who earned seven nominations but won two Oscars was Jane Fonda. She is a star whose name has been associated with both the TV and film industries. She won her first Oscar for Klute in 1972, even though she received her first nomination for the 1969 movie They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? Her second win came in 1979 for her role in Coming Home.

Maggie Smith (2 wins out of 6 nominations)

The beloved Prof McGonagall, a.k.a. Maggie Smith, earned 6 Oscar nominations in her whole acting career. However, she won twice: once for the film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and once for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in California Suite.

Jessica Lange (2 wins out of 6 nominations)

Jessica Lange had a remarkable career; out of 6 Oscar nominations, she won twice. The first was for Tootsie in 1983, and the second time she took home the golden trophy was for Blue Sky in 1995.

Olivia de Havilland (2 wins out of 5 nominations)

Olivia de Havilland is known for her iconic performances in movies and series like Gone with the Wind, Roots: The Next Generations, and Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna. During her career, she earned five Oscar nominations, of which she won two Academy Awards—one for 1947’s To Each His Own and the second for 1950’s The Heiress.

Elizabeth Taylor (2 wins out of 5 nominations)

Elizabeth Taylor began her career as a child artist and transformed into one of the most reputed and celebrated actresses in classical Hollywood cinema during the 1950s. She earned five nominations and won twice: once for Suddenly, Last Summer in 1960, and again for Butterfield 8 in 1961.

Are you excited about this year’s Oscars?

