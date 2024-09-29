The inimitable legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith, known for her sharp-witted performances on screen, died on September 27, 2024. She was 89 years old. Despite her age, Maggie Smith remained in the spotlight until last year, when she gave her final performance in the heartwarming film The Miracle Club.

Dame Maggie Smith began her career in the 1950s and went on to act for six decades, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Early in her career, Smith won two Academy Awards for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969) and “California Suite” (1978).

As an actress, Maggie Smith’s films have grossed over $7 Billion worldwide.

A gifted actress, her body of work transcended genres, acting in drama, romance, comedy, and fantasy films that went on to gross over a billion dollars worldwide. Smith has been credited in over 21 films, which have grossed over $7 billion worldwide. Much of the revenue stems from the Harry Potter franchise, where she portrayed the acerbic Professor Minerva McGonagall.

That is not to say her other films were not as profitable. Smith has proved to be a bankable actress, grossing over $400 million in just the last five films. It should be noted none of the movies included casting spells. Smith boasts an immense fan base who adore the acerbic wit and depth of the characters she portrayed on screen. There’s no doubt Smith has left behind an enduring legacy.

Maggie Smith’s last five films at the BO

One of her most memorable roles includes Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the ITV drama Downton Abbey. After six successful seasons, Smith reprised her role in the 2019 Movie Downton Abbey, which grossed nearly $200 million worldwide against a budget of $20 million.

Fans turned up to watch Smith deliver her withering one-liners on the big screen, helping the film become a blockbuster hit. Despite being released during the pandemic, the sequel Downton Abbey: The New Era grossed over $90 million against a budget of $40 million. The two films pushed Smith’s last five films past the $400 million mark. Here’s a look at her last five films at the box office.

The Miracle Club (2023) – $7.7 Million Downton Abbey: The New Era (2022) – $92 Million Downton Abbey (2019) – $194 Million Sherlock Gnomes (2018) – $97.4 Million The Lady In The Van (2015) – $42.3 Million

Her last five films have made $433 million worldwide. Besides winning two Oscars, she scored four other nominations and received seven Bafta awards.

