Francis Ford Coppola’s $120M self-financed film Megalopolis tanked at the box office after grossing less than $2 million on opening day, including Thursday’s preview earnings. The film, previously projected to earn between $5 million and $7 million in the opening weekend, is now tracking to earn less than $4.5 million after the grim start at the domestic box office.

Megalopolis was released in theaters across North America on September 27, 2027, after taking in $770K in Thursday previews. The film failed to crack the top five titles at the domestic box office, debuting at sixth place behind old entry Speak No Evil. The film, slammed by critics, also failed to impress the audience, who turned in a D+ CinemaScore on Opening Day. After landing a 49% Critic Score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, Megalopolis scored an even lower 35% audience score from 250 reviews.

The Rotten Tomatoes blistering critic consensus reads,” More of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature, Francis Ford Coppola’sCoppola’s Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that’s equal parts stimulating and slapdash.”

The negative reviews were reflected in the box office earnings. Megalopolis earned $1.8 Million on Friday, including $770K from previews. Following the lousy start, the film is expected to take in $4.1M in opening weekend.

Megalopolis failed to crack the top five films at the domestic box office in its debut, landing sixth place. Meanwhile, the new entry, The Wild Robot, won the weekend box office with over $11 million start and $35 million opening weekend earnings.

Indian film Devara Part 1 scored better than Coppola’s epic, landing fourth place with $3.4 million at the North American box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Worldwide: Gears Up To Cross $350M Mark In Its Fourth Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News