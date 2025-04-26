Mohanlal’s Thudaram has opened to a roaring start, with the ticket sales of the film setting a huge record. On the opening day, the film has managed to bring the second best ticket sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow, surpassing every single Indian film except for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava!

Missed Chhaava By A Huge Margin

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, on its opening day, registered a ticket sale of 669K at the box office on BookMyShow, which is the best ticket sales on the opening day for an Indian film on BookMyShow in 2025. Now Mohanlal’s film has surpassed Ram Charan’s Game Changer to claim the second spot!

Thaduram Box Office Ticket Sales

Thaduram has registered a ticket sale of a huge 419K on BookMyShow on the opening day. This ticket sales is almost 96% higher than the one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025 – Sikandar which was supposed to create a havoc at the ticket window but it did not.

Mohanlal Beats His Previous Film

Interestingly, Mohanlal has surpassed his previous biggie L2: Empuraan’s opening day ticket sales on BMS. The action biggie, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, registered a ticket sale of only 379K on the opening day. What is worth mentioning is the list of top 10 opening day ticket sales of Indian films on BMS in 2025 – 8 out out of the 10 films are originally South Indian productions. The only two Hindi films that found a spot in the top 10 are Chhaava and Sikandar!

Check out the ticket sales of all the Indian films of 2025 on the opening day on BMS.

Chhaava: 669K Thudarum: 419K Game Changer: 398K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 383K (Tue) (Tue) L2: Empuraan: 379K Good Bad Ugly: 355K Daaku Maharaaj: 298K (Sun) Sikandar: 271K (Sun) VidaaMuyarchi: 247K Thandel: 227K

