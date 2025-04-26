Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s cult classic Andaz Apna Apna has returned to the big screens. It was re-released in theatres on April 25, 2025, alongside Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero. The 1994 comedy-drama made a decent start at the Indian box office. Scroll below for day 1 collections!
Re-Release Day 1 Collections
To begin with, the buzz around Andaz Apna Apna is still not at par. There’s Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 already clashing at the box office. Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero opened to massive buzz and is expected to witness a major boost during the opening weekend. Amid it all, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial may get sandwiched with a limited show count.
On day 1, Andaz Apna Apna re-release earned 25 lakhs net in India. Despite the star power of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, it failed to attract audiences to the theatres. The comedy-drama failed to enter the top 3 re-release openings in Bollywood. It remained 80% lower than YJHD, which is at the last spot.
Take a look at the top 3 opening days of recent re-releases in Bollywood:
- Sanam Teri Kasam: 4.50 crores
- Tumbbad: 1.65 crores
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 1.25 crores
Overall Box Office Collections
During its original run, Andaz Apna Apna had made box office collections of 5.15 crore net in India. Adding 25 lakhs from its re-release, the overall earnings now come to 5.40 crores.
Raveena Tandon & Karisma Kapoor co-starrer was mounted on a budget of 3 crores.
Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:
- Collections – Budget = ROI
- ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
According to the calculation, the profits of Andaz Apna Apna have now surged to 80%. Once it hits 100%, Rajkumar Santoshi‘s 1994 film will officially become a ‘hit’ at the Indian box office.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
