Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s cult classic Andaz Apna Apna has returned to the big screens. It was re-released in theatres on April 25, 2025, alongside Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero. The 1994 comedy-drama made a decent start at the Indian box office. Scroll below for day 1 collections!

Re-Release Day 1 Collections

To begin with, the buzz around Andaz Apna Apna is still not at par. There’s Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 already clashing at the box office. Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero opened to massive buzz and is expected to witness a major boost during the opening weekend. Amid it all, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial may get sandwiched with a limited show count.

On day 1, Andaz Apna Apna re-release earned 25 lakhs net in India. Despite the star power of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, it failed to attract audiences to the theatres. The comedy-drama failed to enter the top 3 re-release openings in Bollywood. It remained 80% lower than YJHD, which is at the last spot.