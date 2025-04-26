The power of content-driven cinema is delivering its impact at the box office, as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 opens on a strong note during the second weekend. The film has comfortably surpassed the 50 crore mark at the box office and stands at a total collection of 50.59 crore in India.

Akshay Kumar’s Film Eyeing A Strong 2nd Weekend

The film in its first weekend delivered a total of 30 crore, maintaing an average of 10 crore per day at the box office. In its second weekend, it has already started with a strong collection despite new releases, and earning so high than the new releases that it hints at a strong second weekend collection as well.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 8

On the eighth day, the second Friday, April 25, Kesari Chapter 2 brought 4.05 crore at the box office. This was a jump of almost 12% from the previous day, which earned 3.6 crore at the box office. The film is maintaining the pace at the box office with a strong word-of-mouth, supporting it every single day!

Earns At Least 300% Higher Than The New Release

While Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan‘s film enters its second week at the box office, a new release has already arrived in the theaters. But on the second Friday, Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama helmed by Karan S Tyagi, earned at least 300% higher than the new Hindi release. For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero has earned in the range of 1 – 1.2 crore at the box office on its opening day!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the courtroom drama!

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Day 4: 4.5 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Day 6: 3.78 crore

Day 7: 3.6 crore

Day 8: 4.05 crore

Total: 50.59 crore

