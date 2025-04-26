Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, released in theatres yesterday amid decent buzz. The response to the advance booking clearly indicated that the film is going to register a solid start, and that’s exactly what happened. After the blockbuster start of L2: Empuraan, this is another winning start for the Mollywood legend. Also, it has emerged as the second biggest opening for the Malayalam film industry in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Malayalam crime drama received a mostly positive response from critics. From the script to the performances, several aspects of the film received praise. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying positive word-of-mouth, which is a big relief for Mohanlal after the mixed response to L2: Empuraan.

Thudarum registers a superb start!

Backed by strong pre-sales in Kerala, Thudarum kicked off its journey on an impressive note. In the morning shows, it saw an occupancy of 49%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy saw a negligible dip, staying at 48%. Evening shows displayed a significant jump of up to 68%. In the night shows, the occupancy was excellent at 84%.

It could be seen that positive word-of-mouth came into play in the evening and night shows. As a result, Thudarum smashed a solid 5.30 crore net (estimates) at the Indian box office on day 1.

4th biggest post-COVID start for Mohanlal!

With 5.30 crores, Thudarum has clocked the fourth biggest opening for the Malayalam superstar in the post-COVID era. It comfortably crossed Aaraattu’s 3.62 crores. It stayed below Malaikottai Vaaliban‘s 5.65 crores.

Take a look at Mohanlal’s top openers post-COVID:

L2: Empuraan – 21 crores Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea – 6.37 crores Malaikottai Vaaliban – 5.65 crores Thudarum – 5.30 crores Aaraattu – 3.62 crores Barroz – 3.45 crores

The film also registered the second biggest opening of 2025 for Mollywood. L2: Empuraan is at the top with 21 crore net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

