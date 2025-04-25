Fahadh Faasil is on a roll, especially in the post-COVID era. After proving versatility through different characters, the actor has also proved his commercial viability. He has been a part of several films that have turned out to be hits at the Indian box office. Now, the latest we have learned is that the actor is joining the cast of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which has the potential to make historic earnings at ticket windows.

In January, Sun Pictures released the much-awaited announcement teaser of Jailer 2. It received a crazy response from fans and the neutral audience. As the first installment was a massive success, grossing over 600 crores globally, expectations are sky high for the sequel. Amid this, Fahadh has reportedly joined the highly anticipated magnum opus.

Fahadh Faasil is already on cloud nine after Pushpa 2‘s historic success. Its mind-blowing numbers have helped him get a step closer to a mega milestone at the Indian box office. The actor’s post-COVID run started with Pushpa, which amassed 268 crore net in India.

After Pushpa, Fahadh Faasil had nine theatrical releases, which is impressive. His last theatrical release was Pushpa 2, which made an unbelievable 1265.97 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, he has amassed a total collection of 2113.66 crore net in the post-COVID era, which is simply superb.

Fahadh’s post-COVID films at the Indian box office:

Pushpa – 268 crores

Vikram – 255.09 crores

Malayankunju – 8.49 crores

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum – 9.93 crores

Dhoomam – 3.40 crores

Maamannan – 52.12 crores

Aavesham – 85.16 crores

Vettaiyan – 148.32 crores

Bougainvillea – 17.18 crores

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores

As we can see, Fahadh Faasil is just 386.34 crores away from unleashing the mega milestone of 2500 crores net collection in the post-COVID era. Jailer 2 is likely to cover this distance.

Before Jailer 2 releases, the actor has other films in the kitty, but none of them would help cover so much of a distance. With the Rajinikanth starrer, he’s most likely to reach the milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sinners North America Box Office Day 6: Surpasses The Conjuring 3 & Others, All Set To Be 4th Highest-Grosser Of 2025 By Beating Snow White!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News