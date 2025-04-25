The winning streak continues at the North American box office. After the grand success of Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie, Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners is bringing in impressive numbers. After a solid opening weekend, the film is maintaining a stronghold on weekdays, and very soon, it’ll become the fourth highest-grossing film by defeating Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Snow White. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the American horror film was theatrically released on April 18. Upon its release, it opened to highly positive reviews from critics. Coogler’s direction and music are being hailed unanimously. Even the performances and the overall execution of the horror received praise.

Apart from pleasing critics, Sinners has also won the hearts of the audience due to its impressive package. The word-of-mouth is highly positive, which clearly indicates that the film is going to stay in theatres for a long time and amass some rocking numbers in the domestic market.

Sinners beats The Conjuring 3 and others!

As per Box Office Mojo, Sinners had a strong first Wednesday. It smashed $7.11 million, marking the biggest Wednesday (non-opening day) for a horror film in the post-COVID era. With this, it earned a total of $71.52 million at the North American box office in six days.

With such a collection, Sinners has surpassed the lifetime collection of Smile 2 ($69.01 million), Evil Dead Rise ($67.23 million), The Exorcist: Believer ($65.53 million), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, aka The Conjuring 3 ($65.63 million).

All set to beat Snow White

Snow White stands at $85.20 million, which will soon be surpassed by the Michael B. Jordan starrer to become the fourth highest-grossing film at the North American box office in 2025. After beating it, the film will chase the $100 million milestone.

Take a look at the top grossers of 2025 in North America:

A Minecraft Movie – $355.20 million

Captain America: Brave New World – $200.19 million

Dog Man – $97.97 million

Snow White – $85.20 million

Sinners – $71.52 million

