Mythri Movie Makers backed Sunny Deol led Jaat as their first production venture in Bollywood. The action thriller has stayed slow but steady at the box office so far. It is yet to achieve the breakeven stage and the journey is getting difficult with each passing day. Scroll below for day 15 updates!

Another 8% drop!

Jaat is facing competition from Kesari Chapter 2, which has visibly impacted its run. A chunk of the show count has also been allotted to Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero today. It has opened to positive reactions, and if the word-of-mouth grows, the action thriller could very well pose a threat at the ticket windows.

On day 15, Jaat has garnered 1.38 crore at the Indian box office. It suffered another drop of around 6% compared to 1.46 crore (revised) earned on Wednesday. The overall collections now stand at 81.75 crore net.

Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 96.46 crores.

100 crore Bollywood grossers of 2025

Sunny Deol starrer is now only 18.25 crore net away from entering the 100 crore club. If that happens, it will become the fourth Bollywood film of 2025 to hit a century. The other three are Chhaava, Sikandar, and Sky Force.

The occupancy will witness a slight improvement during the evening and night shows today. With the initiation of the weekend, Jaat must mint massive moolah and get as close as possible to the 100 crore mark. After that, the earnings will drop below the one-crore range.

More about Jaat

The action thriller is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat was released in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

