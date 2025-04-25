Jason Momoa and Jack Black led A Minecraft Movie continues to shine bright at the US box office. It will officially enter its fourth week in theatres today. The 2025 fantasy adventure comedy-drama has scored the 5th biggest Wednesday for an April release in history. Scroll below for day 20 box office updates.

Successful streak continues!

The spree of success continues for Warner Bros Pictures. After clocking the biggest Tuesday for an April release, Jared Hess’ directorial scored the 5th highest Wednesday for a movie released in April. As per Luiz Fernando, A Minecraft Movie earned $2.3 million on day 20. It witnessed a 34% drop compared to $3.5 million earned on the discounted Tuesday.

A Minecraft Movie remained behind Avengers: Endgame and three others. It remained slightly lower than The Jungle Book and failed to steal its #4 spot.

Check out the biggest third Wednesday for an April release below:

Avengers: Infinity War: $4.2 million Avengers: Endgame: $3.8 million The Super Mario Bros Movie: $3 million The Jungle Book: $2.3 million A Minecraft Movie: $2.3 million

Overall US Box Office Collections!

In 20 days, A Minecraft Movie has garnered overall box office collections of $355.2 million in the US. It is currently the highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. Due to the huge demand, Jason Momoa and Jack Black film is enjoying the maximum show count (4,289).

It is way ahead of Captain America: Brave New World ($200.19), which is the second highest-grossing film of 2025 at the US box office.

7th highest-grossing Warner Bros movie in the US

A Minecraft Movie continues to achieve massive milestones with every passing day at the US box office. It has surpassed American Sniper (2014), Joker (2019), and Aquaman (2018) to become the 7th highest Warner Bros grosser domestically.

Check out the highest-grossing Warner Bros movies in the US:

Barbie (2023): $636.78 million The Dark Knight (2008): $536.62 million The Dark Knight Rises (2012): $448.13 million Wonder Woman (2017): $412.56 million Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part II (2011): $382.08 million The Batman (2022): $369.61 million A Minecraft Movie (2025): $355.20 million American Sniper (2014): $350.12 million Joker (2019): $335.45 million Aquaman (2018): $335.06 million

The 2011 video game Minecraft adaptation is expected to conclude its domestic run around $440-$470 million. This means it could land at the third or fourth spot in its lifetime.

