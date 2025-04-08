A Minecraft Movie is a new sensation and discussion point among viewers for all the right reasons. The film had already been a winner with its opening weekend numbers, but the actual numbers are even higher than the initial figures. It has officially become the biggest opening for video game adaptations by beating The Super Mario Bros Movie’s debut by a considerable margin. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is winning in almost every region, especially China. It pushed the Chinese phenomenon Ne Zha 2 from its #1 spot this weekend when the Minecraft movie opened in the theatres. In Europe, the PG game adaptation has also registered the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie. Jason Momoa and Jack Black have achieved individual feats with this latest release.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie has set new records with its opening weekend collections, which will be discussed in a separate article. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the videogame adaptation has collected over $5 million more than initially reported debut numbers. The Minecraft movie collected a solid $162.8 million on its debut weekend at the box office in North America. It has thus solidified its place at the top by beating The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $146.2 million opening to become the biggest for videogame adaptations.

Here’s how much the film earned during its three-day opening weekend-

Thursday previews – $10.6 million

Pure Friday – $46.5 million

Saturday – $59.4 million

Sunday – $46.2 million

A Minecraft Movie has beaten Barbie‘s $162.02 million debut collection to become Warner Bros’ third-biggest opening of all time.

Meanwhile, the overseas actuals are also higher than previous numbers. A Minecraft Movie collected around $7 million more at the overseas market. It clocked in $150.7 million in its 5-day international opening across 74 markets. Adding that to its $162.8 million domestic opening, the global opening collection has now become $313.7 million. However, it failed to beat the global opening of The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $377 million. It is the fifth PG movie to open with a $300 million-plus collection worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie – $313.7 million

Beauty and the Beast – $357 million

Frozen 2 – $358.2 million

The Super Mario Bros Movie – $377 million

Moana 2 – $389.3 million

Globally, it is also the 36th biggest opening ever, as it has beaten Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’s $303.9 million. Many more milestones await the videogame adaptation. A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

