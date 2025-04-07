Jason Momoa and Jack Black, along with their team, are enjoying the great reception their A Minecraft Movie received at the box office. It is all the more notable in China because of its dominance over the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2. After 68 days, some films have finally removed the Ne Zha sequel from its top spot. The feat continued throughout this weekend as the Minecraft movie registered a spectacular debut in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The PG-rated film has beaten the opening weekend collection of The Super Mario Bros Movie and Inside Out 2. However, the movie by Jared Hess did not beat the global debut of The Super Mario Bros Movie. According to reports, it was made on a budget of $150 million, and the film has successfully recovered that twice in its opening weekend only.

Now, according to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie has raked in $14.5 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in China. The film made headlines with its $6.5 million gross on its release day in China. It was followed by $5 million on Saturday and $3 million on Sunday when it played over 96K screenings.

This is reportedly the biggest opening of the year for a Hollywood release after the underwhelming debuts of Captain America: Brave New World and Snow White. A Minecraft Movie also surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $11.6 million opening in the region. Ticket buyers have awarded it a 9.0 star on Maoyan, which is equivalent to an A- on CinemaScore. However, the Douban score is a disappointing 5.8 star.

The report also mentioned that the live-action Minecraft movie collected $70K in pre-sales for Monday in China. It is playing over 73K screenings.

In North America, A Minecraft Movie collected a massive $157 million on its debut weekend and $144 million overseas. Therefore, the global opening collection of Jason Momoa starrer adventure movie is $301 million. It was released on April 4.

