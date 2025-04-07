Ne Zha 2 has finally calmed down. After ruling at the #1 spot at the box office in China, it has been dethroned and slipped to the lower spot. The film is settling at the box office, but it will not be forgotten, for it has achieved something unimaginable. The film completed nine weeks at the cinemas in China and is still earning north of $1 million, which is a remarkable feat in itself. Keep scrolling for the latest deets.

The Ne Zha sequel has been thwarted by the Hollywood PG-rated film A Minecraft Movie, which debuted at #1 in China. China is one of the biggest markets, and the region contributes huge revenue. This was proved when the Ne Zha sequel crossed the $1 billion mark and the $2 billion milestone. No movie in any region has ever done it. The film still has some juice left as it progresses towards its next milestone.

The Chinese Juggernaut Ne Zha 2 has dropped to #3 from being isolated at #1 for nine weeks. It was immovable, but it finally happened. Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, the sequel collected a solid $2 million in China on its 10th Sunday. The film played over 67K screenings and witnessed a drop of -35.5% from last Sunday. The sequel has hit the $2.09 billion cume in China alone.

Ne Zha 2 has also secured $70K in pre-sales for the 10th Monday and is playing more than 54K screenings. The exhibitors took away 13K from yesterday. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected $2.14 billion so far, and it is the highest-grossing film of the year. The Ne Zha sequel has earned the title of the fourth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

For the unversed, the movie had a reported budget of $80 million and has collected over 26.75 times more than the mid-level production cost. It has set a new benchmark for the movies, including the animated features.

Ne Zha 2’s Japanese-subtitled edition was recently released in more than 160 theatres across Japan. According to Xinhua‘s report, viewers are lauding it. After nine days of limited release, its cumulative box office collection has hit the $687K mark in Japan. Theatres have also increased the number of shows.

The Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 was released in China on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

