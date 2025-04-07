It is done. The verdict for the global opening of A Minecraft Movie is finally here, and it is outstanding. The film has scored winning numbers at the box office, including in IMAX, on its debut weekend, registering the biggest one ever for Jason Momoa in Europe. The videogame adaptation has finally ended the dry spell at the theatres, and the exhibitors will finally get a true blockbuster. Scroll below for the deets.

It is an American fantasy adventure comedy based on the 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios. Jared Hess directed it, and the reported budget of the film is an estimated $150 million. It has already collected twice the considerable production budget. The film is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of this year.

According to Deadline‘s report, A Minecraft Movie collected a spectacular $144.1 million in its international debut across 75 markets. It has reportedly registered the second-best opening for a videogame adaptation behind The Super Mario Bros Movie. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film has marked a $19.4 million global debut in IMAX, which is the fifth-best ever for a family title. It is also the best IMAX global opening since last year’s Deadpool and Wolverine.

In addition, Jared Hess’ film has also become the biggest 2025 opening in Europe, again the second-best videogame-based film’s debut and the biggest opening ever for Momoa. Since Jack Black was also part of The Super Mario Bros Movie, this is his second biggest opening in Europe. In the UK, the movie opened to a $19.9 million collection, the biggest ever for Jason and Jack. In China, A Minecraft Movie became the film to dethrone Ne Zha 2 from its #1 position, collecting an estimated $14.5 million on its opening weekend.

The adventure movie collected $7 million in the Nordic region, where the Minecraft game originated. In the Middle East, it raked in $6.8 million; in Germany, it collected $10.6 million, $11.2 million from Mexico, and $8.3 million in Australia. Therefore, Jason Momoa’s film’s global debut is a staggering $301 million, including a $157 million US debut collection. It is the second biggest opening for a videogame-based film, only behind The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $375.6 million global debut. It could earn $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

