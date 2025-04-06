A Minecraft Movie has done something unbelievable; it moved the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2 from the top spot at the Chinese box office. The film had been isolated at the top spot for nine weeks or more. It is a global phenomenon that has finally slowed down. It is the highest-grossing film of this year, and although Jason Momoa’s videogame adaptation might not be able to surpass the Ne Zha sequel, what it has done is also notable. Scroll below for the deets.

The Ne Zha sequel has changed the perception of distributors by grossing more than $2 billion from a single market. In under 15 days, the movie emerged as the highest-grossing film in a single market, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ US haul with its $1 billion-plus Chinese gross. It is the highest-grossing animation of all time and the first to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide. Owing to its phenomenal success, it has been released in several foreign regions. It was also released in the United States and became among the highest-grossing non-English language releases.

Now, according to the trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, A Minecraft Movie has dethroned Ne Zha 2 at the box office in China on its opening day. It collected a favorable $6.5 million on Friday when it opened at the theatres. They played over 87K screenings, more than Jason Momoa’s last film, Aquaman 2. It is the biggest opening since Deadpool and Wolverine’s $8.6 million back in July 2024. It has also received good ratings on Maoyan and is on par with Aquaman 2, which is a strong 9.1 star. It is equivalent to an A on CinemaScore.

Jason Momoa’s videogame-based movie scored $1 million in ticket pre-sales for Saturday when it played over 98K screenings. The exhibitors added 11K more from the opening day. It is projected to collect $21 million to $26 million on its three-day opening weekend in China. It would be the biggest debut for a Hollywood movie in China since Alien: Romulus’ $26 million in 2024.

Ne Zha 2 collected $2.08 billion in China alone, and its worldwide cume reached the $2.13 billion mark. It was made on a budget of $80 million only. It might have lost the #1 spot in China, but it will always be remembered in the history of cinema.

Meanwhile, in the United States, A Minecraft Movie collected $58 million on opening day Friday and is expected to earn $135 million-plus on its opening weekend. It will register the biggest opening weekend of 2025. A blockbuster is loading.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black‘s A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

