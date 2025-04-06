Snow White’s perils continue as the film is in its third weekend. It is still failing to earn favorable box office collections. To add more to its troubles, A Working Man received fairly positive reactions from the viewers, and now A Minecraft Movie is taking away all the limelight. The film is expected to hit a significant mark at the North American box office but still remains significantly far from hitting the $100 million mark. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Disney movie is expected to cost a loss of $100 million+ in its lifetime. Marc Webb’s film is in the limelight but in a negative way. The musical fantasy diverted from the traditional story, and Andrew Burnap served as a new character who is the main character’s love interest. The story follows Rachel Zegler’s character, a strong-willed princess who sets out to liberate her kingdom from the grip of her ruthless stepmother, the Evil Queen. After surviving an attempt on her life, she joins forces with seven dwarfs and a bandit named Jonathan to reclaim her throne.

Based on the Box Office Mojo report, Marc Webb’s Snow White collected $1.5 million on its third Friday. It is still behind A Working Man’s $1.98 million second three-day weekend collection. It was at the #2 last weekend on the domestic box office chart. According to Deadline‘s report, the Disney movie is expected to collect around $5.9 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in North America.

It will reportedly drop to #4 on the domestic box office chart, lower than Chosen Last Supper Part 2, which is projected to collect $6.9 million this weekend. The film has reached the $72.87 million cume in the United States. If it lands in the projection, then its domestic cume will hit the $78.77 million mark. It is still struggling to reach the $100 million milestone domestically.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot‘s movie collected $42.2 million on its opening weekend. It is also struggling to hit the $100 million milestone overseas. Snow White’s overseas cume stands at the $75.82 million mark, bringing the worldwide total to a disappointing $148.70 million. It will cross the $150 million mark worldwide this weekend. The musical fantasy was reportedly built on a $250 million or more budget. Disney is expected to lose around $115 million at the box office.

Snow White was released in the theatres on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

