Horror is one of cinema’s most immersive genres that can transport viewers to a different world altogether. Making a genuinely good horror film without cheap scares is difficult. Despite that, several filmmakers have crafted gripping stories that have captured the audience’s imagination. And this is reflected in how moviegoers have responded, as evidenced by ticket sales and box-office numbers.

Iconic classics like The Exorcist and Jaws, as well as modern horror hits like It, Sinister, and the 2026 film Obsession, are must-watches for diehard genre fans. Now, let’s take a look at the top ten highest-grossing horror movies of all time at the North American box office, along with their domestic earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), IMDb ratings, and where to currently watch them in the U.S.

1. It (2017)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Domestic Earnings : $328.9 million

: $328.9 million IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Where to Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video

Plot: Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, the film follows a group of bullied friends in Derry, Maine, and how they band together to uncover the truth behind a series of child disappearances. Soon, they come face to face with a terrifying clown named Pennywise, a shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewers.

2. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Domestic Earnings : $293.5 million

: $293.5 million IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The film follows child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), who takes up a unique case of a young boy, Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment). As their bond grows stronger, Cole reveals a disturbing secret: he can see dead people. Now, Malcolm must find a way to help the troubled child.

3. Jaws (1975)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Domestic Earnings : $280.1 million

: $280.1 million IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where to Watch: Starz, Prime Video

Plot: The creature horror film revolves around how a dangerous great white shark terrifies the peaceful seaside community of Amity. With tourism at risk and lives at stake, the town’s chief of police, a young marine biologist, and an experienced hunter join forces to get rid of the killer creature.

4. Sinners (2025)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Domestic Earnings: $280 million

$280 million IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The period supernatural horror movie revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan), who return to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

5. The Exorcist (1973)

Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin Domestic Earnings : $233 million

: $233 million IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The film follows a movie star’s (Ellen Burstyn) only child, Regan (Linda Blair), who begins to exhibit disturbing behavior and is later found to be possessed by an evil demon. The distressed mother takes the help of two priests (Jason Miller and Max von Sydow), who must perform the difficult exorcism before it’s too late.

6. It: Chapter Two (2019)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Domestic Earnings : $211.6 million

: $211.6 million IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Where to Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video

Plot: Set 27 years after the first film, the now-grown-up friends return to Derry and reunite to face the dreaded clown Pennywise once more – now more powerful than ever.

7. Obsession (2026)

Director: Curry Barker

Curry Barker Domestic Earnings : $188.4 million

: $188.4 million IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where to Watch: Currently in Theaters

Plot: When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish – to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

8. A Quiet Place (2018)

Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski Domestic Earnings : $188 million

: $188 million IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Where to Watch: Paramount+, Fubo Tv

Plot: This horror film is set in a world infested by killer blind creatures that hunt by sound. Starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the basic plot revolves around a family’s struggle to stay alive.

9 Get Out (2017)

Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele Domestic Earnings : $176.2 million

: $176.2 million IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The film’s underlying story is about a young Black man who visits his white girlfriend’s home for a weekend get-together. But soon, he realizes that something is wrong and his life is in danger.

10. Us (2019)

Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele Domestic Earnings: $175.1 million

$175.1 million IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The film’s basic plot revolves around the Wilson family, who decide to take their kids to their beach house. But their peaceful vacation turns into a terrifying nightmare after the arrival of some shocking visitors.

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