Steven Spielberg is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential filmmakers of all time. Throughout his illustrious career, he has directed several iconic films like E.T., the Indiana Jones series, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List. Although his last two films, West Side Story and The Fabelmans, did not perform at the box office as well as the aforementioned hits, they received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Cinephiles are now waiting for the release of Steven Spielberg’s next directorial effort—the alien-themed sci-fi film, Disclosure Day. Starring Emily Blunt in the lead role, the film is set to hit the big screen on June 12, 2026.

While the Oscar-winning auteur has delivered multiple blockbusters in the past, five of his films went on to become the highest-grossing titles of their respective years globally.

Let’s take a look at how these five films performed at the worldwide box office and which one delivered the best return on budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

5 Steven Spielberg Films That Became Their Year’s Highest-Grossing Titles (Worldwide)

1. Jaws (1975)

Worldwide Earnings: $490.7 million

Budget: $7 million

2. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Worldwide Earnings: $389.9 million

Budget: $18 million

3. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Worldwide Earnings: $797.3 million

Budget: $10.5 million

4. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Worldwide Earnings: $474.2 million

Budget: $48 million

5. Jurassic Park (1993)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.103 billion

Budget: $63 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: 75.93x Jaws: 70.10x Raiders of the Lost Ark: 21.66x Jurassic Park: 17.51x Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: 9.88x

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures and calculations, it can be observed that among the above five Steven Spielberg-directed films, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial delivered the highest earnings-to-budget performance of 75.93x, followed by Jaws’ 70.10x return. Jurassic Park, which is his highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earned 17.51x its budget. It is yet to be seen how Disclosure Day performs at the box office and how much it will earn relative to its budget.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Trailer

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